Eden books Monday date with SRK as KKR seek turnaround against Punjab Kings

The Kolkata Knight Riders will perhaps be having a spring in their steps as principal owner Shah Rukh Khan is set to be present for their clash against Punjab Kings at Eden Gardens on Monday.

“Yes, Shah Rukh will be at the Eden for Monday’s game,” a Knight Riders’ source confirmed to The Telegraph on Saturday.

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Beaten on all ends in their first couple of games against Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad, the Knight Riders have had a disappointing start to the season.

Against the Kings, who are on a high with deserving victories over Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, the under-pressure Knight Riders will certainly have their task cut out.

Captain Shreyas Iyer, under whose captaincy the Knight Riders last won the IPL crown in 2024, is quite familiar with the Eden conditions, as well as with a few players in the KKR camp. His impressive leadership aside, Shreyas is also batting well.

In the current situation, the presence of Shah Rukh in the stands and his energy could play a role in boosting the morale of KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane and his teammates. Alongside the Bollywood superstar, Preity Zinta, the Kings’ co-owner, too, is expected to be present on Monday.

The Knights will also be happy with the fact that all-rounder Cameron Green had a proper spell of bowling at nets during Saturday’s training at the Eden.

Bowling has been the Knights’ main area of concern, and Green sending down close to three overs at Saturday’s practice suggests they may not have to wait too long for the Australian’s services as a seamer.

The West Indies’ Rovman Powell, too, had a decent session with the bat.