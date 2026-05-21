‘Never write off champion players’: Ricky Ponting backs Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma for 2027 ODI World Cup squad

Australian great Ricky Ponting believes Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma still have the drive and hunger to push for a place in India’s squad for the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa, insisting that “you never write off champion players” as the veteran duo continue doing all they can to stay in contention for the marquee event.

Having retired from Tests last year, the former India captains are now active only in the ODI format. Outside international cricket, most of their game time comes in the IPL.

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While Kohli has once again showcased remarkable consistency in the IPL, Rohit too has impressed despite being hampered by a hamstring injury earlier in the season.

Ponting, who led Australia to ODI World Cup titles in 2003 and 2007, said one can never rule out champion players like Kohli and Rohit.

“I can see them pushing ahead and trying to get there. One thing I've always said about champion players is you never say no. You never write them off,” Ponting, currently the head coach of Punjab Kings, told PTI.

“Virat's been a good example of that again through this IPL. He's not playing as much international cricket as he once was, but that determination and want to win is still there,” he noted.

Ponting also pointed out that Rohit had arrived at this IPL in “better physical condition” than he had seen in nearly a decade.

“So the passion is still there for those guys to push on and make themselves the best players they can be. So like I said, you never say never,” the Australian legend added.

With 542 runs in 13 games, including a century, Kohli is among the leading run-scorers in this season’s IPL. Rohit, meanwhile, has featured as an impact player for Mumbai Indians since returning from his hamstring injury.

In eight matches, Rohit has scored 283 runs, including two half-centuries. Both Kohli and Rohit have maintained strike rates of over 160 this season.

On Tuesday, Kohli and Rohit were named in India’s squad for the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan beginning June 14. Rohit’s inclusion, however, remains subject to fitness clearance due to his hamstring concerns.

The Indian selectors are expected to take a final call on their participation in the 2027 ODI World Cup closer to the tournament, depending on their fitness and form.

“It is too early to say that they would play in the World Cup. It is still a long way off,” a BCCI source said.