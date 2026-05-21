Bengal and Delhi grouped together for Ranji Trophy 2026-27 season clash

Bengal have been placed with seven-time champions Delhi, in an otherwise relatively easy group, for the Ranji Trophy season beginning October 11.

The BCCI on Wednesday announced the domestic season, which gets underway with the Duleep Trophy on August 23. The tournament will be held at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, followed by the Irani Cup in Srinagar from October 1-5.

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In 2026-27 Ranji, Bengal are placed alongside Jhar­khand, Maharashtra, Services, Gujarat, Kerala, Delhi and Odisha. They need to first finalise their head coach position though.

Former national selector Surendra Bhave and former Australia pacer Shaun Tait have appeared before CAB for interviews. But Laxmi Ratan Shukla may continue as head coach, at least for Ranji if not for the national white-ball tournaments too.

Bengal are in Group A of Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy with reigning champions Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Baroda, Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh, Karnataka and Mizoram. The tournament begins November 14 with Calcutta set to host a few group matches.

For the Vijay Hazare Trophy beginning on December 14, Bengal are in Group D with Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Tripura, Odisha, Assam and Pondicherry.