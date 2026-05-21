East Bengal beat Inter Kashi, edge past Mohun Bagan to seal maiden ISL title after 22 years

Emami East Bengal scripted a dramatic comeback victory over Inter Kashi to clinch their maiden Indian Super League (ISL) title on Thursday, ending a 22-year wait for a national league crown at a packed Kishore Bharati Stadium.

The Red-and-Gold Brigade rallied from a goal down to secure a 2-1 win and edge past fierce rivals Mohun Bagan Super Giant on goal difference after both Kolkata clubs finished level on points following the final round of the season.

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Mohun Bagan stayed in the title race till the closing moments and defeated SC Delhi 2-1 at the Salt Lake Stadium, but East Bengal’s victory ensured the trophy stayed with Oscar Bruzon’s side. Mumbai City FC finished third after defeating Punjab FC 2-0.

Riding on the energy of 8,112 supporters in the stands, East Bengal endured an early scare when Inter Kashi struck in the 14th minute. Alfred Planas found the net after getting on the end of a precise delivery from David Bollo and beating goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Singh Gill.

The setback, however, did little to slow East Bengal’s momentum as they repeatedly pushed forward through the flanks in search of an equaliser. Youssef Ezzejjari came closest in the first half but failed to keep his effort on target from inside the box.

Inter Kashi continued to threaten on the counterattack and tested the East Bengal backline several times before the break, with Prabhsukhan producing important saves to keep the deficit at one goal.

East Bengal emerged with far greater urgency after halftime and restored parity in the 49th minute. Ezzejjari capitalised on a mistake involving Inter Kashi goalkeeper Shubham Dhas to bring the hosts back into the contest.

With reports filtering in that both Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City were leading in their respective matches, East Bengal knew only a win would guarantee the championship. The decisive breakthrough arrived in the 72nd minute when Mohammed Rashid connected with a dangerous Bipin Singh cross to put the hosts ahead. The midfielder’s first goal of the campaign ultimately proved to be the title-winning moment.

The closing stages turned tense as Inter Kashi pressed hard for an equaliser, but East Bengal’s defence held firm despite sustained pressure and several heated exchanges on the pitch.

Moments after the final whistle, the stadium erupted in celebration as players, coaching staff and thousands of supporters marked a long-awaited triumph that finally restored East Bengal to the summit of Indian football.