Gujarat Titans aim for top-two finish as CSK battle to stay alive in IPL 2026

Only one playoffs spot up for grabs and four teams are fighting for it. In that battle, the Chennai Super Kings absolutely have to win against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Thursday to have any chance.

The Titans on the other hand have already booked a playoffs berth. Their objective now is finish in the top two for a shot at Qualifier 1.

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Currently placed second with 16 points, the Titans are in a three-way battle with table-toppers Royal Challengers Bengaluru (18 points) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (16 points), and victory against CSK will vastly improve their chances. Winning by a heavy margin could even push the Titans past RCB’s net run rate, depending on the other fixtures.

And if the Sunrisers too win their final league stage game against RCB, the battle for the second spot will come down to the net run rate.

In this scenario, the Titans hold a slight edge with their NRR being better.

The five-time champions Chennai Super Kings have been pushed to the brink of elimination and not just need a win but also for the other results to go their way. For

now, they would perhaps settle to salvage pride in what could be their final outing

in this edition.

They will go in without MS Dhoni even in the dugout. The former captain has gone back home to Ranchi, ESPNCricinfo has reported, with batting coach Mike Hussey confirming a thumb injury.