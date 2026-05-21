‘Mature’ Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is flavour of IPL 2026 season with record in sight

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been making waves since his debut in IPL 2025. No cricketer perhaps has evoked such interest since Sachin Tendulkar made his international debut in Pakistan at 16 years old.

The 15-year-old Rajasthan Royals opener smashed a stunning 93 off just 38 balls against Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday.

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The accolades kept flowing. Anil Kumble thinks the wonder kid can break Chris Gayle's IPL record of 59 sixes in a season. He now has 53.

"He has already hit 53 sixes this IPL season. Chris Gayle holds the record for most sixes in a season with 59. RR have one more league game and then the playoffs. If they win, he will get more chances. I can see Vaibhav Sooryavanshi breaking Gayle's record and making history.

"Very few batters can hit sixes over cover with such ease. But Sooryavanshi did it multiple times against Digvesh Rathi. I am glad people still have words to describe such talent. I am running out of my own vocabulary. This kid is very special," former India captain Kumble said on Star Sports.

"What stands out even more is his mindset. Every time he speaks, he sounds mature beyond his years. That is crucial at this age, especially with all the attention and praise coming his way," the former spin ace said.

Former Australia opener and LSG head coach Justin Langer too has been awestruck by Sooryavanshi's explosive ways.

"In all my time I've seen some amazing players in 35 years of cricket," Langer said. "To see a young man bat like that, not just tonight (Tuesday) but throughout the series, is breathtaking.

"Do you know how I judge it? I think the last game, Mitchell Starc, who's one of the all-time great white-ball bowlers, he's bowling and he's almost… you look at the expression on his face. And (Anrich) Nortje, who's a world-class international bowler. And Sooryavanshi is hitting him and the expression on their face is such that: 'What is happening here?'

"It's quite incredible actually to be able to play that way, and now have the Orange Cap (579 runs in 13 innings). You know, sometimes when players play like that, there's high risk to it, and yet he's doing it in every form of the game and scoring a lot of runs, and ultimately that's what the game is about.

"And the scary thing is, the best way to learn how to make runs is to make runs, not by hitting some big sixes, and he makes runs over and over and over again. So the scary thing going forward, if the expressions on the face of Mitch Starc and Nortje and every bowler tell a story now, what about when he learns how to bat?" Langer said.

"My gosh, he's so young. He's a brilliant, brilliant player and it's a real privilege to watch him bat actually," the Australian added.