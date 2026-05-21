‘Priority is to secure release of 14 Indian vessels currently stranded in Hormuz’: Govt official

India is prioritising efforts to secure the release and movement of 14 Indian vessels currently stranded in the Strait of Hormuz amid rising regional tensions, a government official said on Thursday.



“Our priority is to secure the release of Indian vessels currently stranded in the Hormuz Strait,” the official said.



The government is in discussions with the Ministry of External Affairs to facilitate the movement of oil tankers into the Strait of Hormuz for crude loading as tensions in the region continue to disrupt shipping activity, a government official said on Thursday.

The official said authorities are closely monitoring the security situation in and around the Hormuz, through which a significant portion of the world’s oil supplies pass.

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“We are in talks with the foreign ministry to send tankers for loading in the Strait of Hormuz,” the official said.

According to the official, India will dispatch vessels to the region only when conditions are assessed to be safe enough for operations.

“We will send vessels to the Hormuz Strait for loading when the situation is conducive,” the official added.

The comments come amid heightened geopolitical tensions in West Asia that have raised concerns over the safety of commercial shipping routes and potential disruptions to global energy supplies.

India, the world’s third-largest oil importer, relies heavily on crude shipments from Gulf producers, making stability in the Strait of Hormuz critical for the country’s energy security. Any prolonged disruption in the route could impact freight costs, insurance premiums and crude supply timelines.

Government agencies and oil companies are understood to be coordinating contingency measures to ensure uninterrupted energy supplies while assessing risks to merchant vessels operating in the region.

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