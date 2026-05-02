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regular-article-logo Saturday, 02 May 2026

Ruturaj Gaikwad hits second straight fifty as Chennai Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians by eight wickets

Mumbai Indians' struggles continued as they only have two wins in nine matches, remaining on four points, while CSK climbed to eight points from nine games

PTI Published 02.05.26, 11:30 PM
Ruturaj Gaikwad

Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad reaches the craese to save his wicket during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Saturday, May 2, 2026. PTI Photo

Ruturaj Gaikwad struck his second successive half-century of the season as Chennai Super Kings cruised to a commanding eight-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in an Indian Premier League match here on Saturday.

Gaikwad remained unbeaten on 67 off 48 balls, stitching an unbroken 98-run stand for the third wicket with Kartik Sharma (54 not out) to comfortably chase down the target of 160 after Mumbai were stopped at 159 for seven.

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Mumbai Indians' struggles continued as they only have two wins in nine matches, remaining on four points, while CSK climbed to eight points from nine games.

Earlier, MI's innings never quite gained momentum, with Naman Dhir the lone bright spot with a 57. He walked in after Will Jacks fell for one in the second over and added 40 runs for the third wicket with Suryakumar Yadav (21).

For CSK, left-arm spinner Noor Ahmad (2/26) was the pick of the bowlers, removing Ryan Rickelton (37) and Tilak Varma (5), while Anshul Kamboj (3/32) impressed with an effective spell.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

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Ruturaj Gaikwad Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Mumbai Indians Indian Premier League (IPL)
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