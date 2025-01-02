Border Gavaskar Trophy finale: Rohit Sharma to be dropped? Jasprit Bumrah set for leadership

Battered by extra bounce and seam movement along with scathing criticism of his leadership, India skipper Rohit Sharma's career as a Test cricketer seems headed for a dispiriting climax amid swirling speculation that he is set to be dropped from the fifth and final Test against Australia starting here on Friday.

Rohit, just like Melbourne, was last among recognised batters to enter the nets but this was after head coach Gautam Gambhir refused to confirm whether the out-of-form skipper will be at the toss on Friday morning.

"We will take a call on the playing XI after looking at the pitch," Gambhir gave a cryptic reply to a straight query on whether Rohit will play.

If it happens, Rohit will become the first Indian captain to be dropped on account of poor form and he would have none to blame except for the abysmal return of 31 runs from five innings.

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who has been the team's top performer with an astonishing 30 wickets in four outings at a sub-20 average, will take over the leadership role in that scenario. It was under Bumrah's captaincy that India won its only Test on the tour so far -- the lung-opener in Perth.

Where would that leave Rohit? Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Anil Kumble walked into Test retirements mid-series as their bodies could no longer take the rigours of the longest format.

However, in Rohit's case, he will be dropped on the basis of form after Gambhir made it clear that performance is the only thing that would keep a player in the dressing room helmed by him.

If he doesn't come out for toss on Friday, it would be safe to conclude that Rohit, the Test batter, played his last knock at the MCG earlier this week where he looked completely out of place on a good track.

While Gambhir didn't spell out the playing eleven, there were enough indications that India might bring back Shubman Gill at number three.

"Indian cricket's transition is in safe hands as long as there are honest people in the dressing room. Only criteria to be in that dressing room is performance," Gambhir said at the pre-match press conference.

Trailing 1-2, a win for Australia will seal their place in the final at the Lord's against South Africa.

India, on other hand, not only require a win but also need Sri Lanka to not lose any of their two Tests at home against Pat Cummins' men.

The visitors aren't looking like a team at ease right now especially Rohit, who is caught between a rock and a hard place both as skipper and batter.

He may or may not announce retirement but playing the traditional format after Sydney looks a long shot.

Add to this, the murmurs of dissension in the team that could have a bearing on how the players perform.

The implosion started with Ravichandran Ashwin retiring and going back home midway through the series and Rohit's poor form has certainly made him lose a bit of command.

Rishabh Pant in line of fire

There are reports that Rishabh Pant's shot selection has invited the wrath of Gambhir, who is now planning a rap on the knuckles by dropping him in favour of Dhruv Jurel.

If Pant is indeed axed from the game, it would be a redux of the time when legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev was taught a lesson for his poor shot selection during a 1984 tour of England with a similar omission.

During practice on Thursday, Jurel got the same net time as his senior.

When an Australian reporter asked if had some stern words for the boys post the 184-run drubbing in Melbourne, Gambhir didn't deny having an "honest conversation" and also stressed on the need to play for the team's cause.

Pant was also seen engaged in a long conversation with vice captain Jasprit Bumrah.

India will also have to make one change owing to Akash Deep's stiff back that has forced him out.

The coach's favourite Harshit Rana could be in but with his questionable consistency and drop in speed in the second and third spells, Prasidh Krishna can't be ruled out either.

In this backdrop, facing an Australian team with Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne back in form isn't an easy proposition.

"I haven't actually noticed as I am in my own bubble," Pat Cummins said when asked about whether he noticed that in the rival camp, another out-of-form batter Virat Kohli has been looking more proactive in the leadership role than the regular skipper.

The Australian team will be handing a debut to all-rounder Beau Webster, who would replace an off-colour Mitchell Marsh who hasn't scored much runs throughout the series.

"There is one change with Beau Webster coming in place of Mitch Marsh. Mitch knows that he hasn't scored enough runs," the home skipper informed.

Cummins will also have Mitchell Starc for company as he has been cleared after back scans.

The pitch, according to Cummims, is seamer-friendly. He said the fast bowlers are "happy with the surface".

Despite the challenging build-up, Gambhir said he is "extremely confident" of retaining the Border Gavaskar Trophy. The players will hope to be as confident as they prepare for the fight to keep their World Test Final chances alive.

Teams (from): Australia: Pat Cummins (captain), Sam Konstas, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Alex Carey (wk), Beau Webster, Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland and Nathan Lyon India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Jasprit Bumrah (vice captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Tanush Kotian, Sarfaraz Khan.

Match starts at 5 am IST.

