Rohit and Kohli's 'game time' gap to be reviewed after South Africa ODIs

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will need a lot of game time going forward now that they play only one format but a decision on how the two white ball legends will stay in rhythm will be decided once the South Africa ODI series is over, skipper Shubman Gill said on Saturday.

Kohli and Rohit finished the ODI series on a high with unbeaten 74 and 121 respectively in the team's emphatic nine-wicket victory in dead rubber against Australia.

ADVERTISEMENT

Asked if he has had a discussion with the duo regarding the gap of a month between now and the next series against South Africa and another seven weeks before New Zealand come calling, Gill replied in negative.

"We haven't talked about it yet. But I think once South Africa (ODI) series is over (on December 6), there will be a gap in international cricket before the New Zealand ODI series (January 11, 2026). So I think then we will see how to keep the players in touch. Then I think a decision will be taken," Gill said at the post-match press conference.

However with only six more ODI games (three vs SA and three vs NZ) left for the season, game time is an issue.

The next international assignment for Rohit and Kohli is SA one dayers on November 30, December 3 and 6 followed by 50-vers games against New Zealand starting January 11.

However from December 24, the Vijay Hazare Trophy (National One Dayers) will start and both are expected to play a few games for their respective teams.

"They have been winning games for the past 15 years" ================================== For the young skipper, seeing 38-year-old Rohit and 36-year-old Kohli finish off a clinical chase was a treat for the eyes.

"They've been doing this for the past 15 years. To be able to watch them play like this and get the team through unbeaten is really a treat to watch," Gill said, reiterating that "as a player, there were no doubts" about the two modern day greats being able to perform.

"As a captain, when you sit outside and watch the match, it feels really good that the two senior most players of the team are playing, and they're getting the team through." Just hearing the duo middle the ball is an experience for a young man, who has grown up watching the duo.

"I think, like I said, it's a treat to watch both of them, especially when they're batting like that, and seeing the ball fly off their bats, and just hearing the sound that comes off their bat is something, you know, that tells you how good a nick that they're both in." Gill also spoke about how they executed what is always discussed at team meetings -- if someone is set, he should finish the game.

"Watching them from outside and taking the team through is something that we often talk about in team meetings. They are walking the talk, so it's a great bonus for us."

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.