Stokes’ wellbeing worries McCullum as England captain’s future remains uncertain

Brendon McCullum revealed his concerns for Ben Stokes’ welfare on Monday but has refused to back the England Test captain to remain in the job.

Stokes and Gus Atkinson were left out of the squad for the second Test against New Zealand, which starts on Wednesday at The Oval, after breaking the team’s midnight curfew after the Lord’s game. The duo ended up involved in an incident at a Chelsea nightclub in which an ECB security officer required stitches after being punched by a Saracens (rugby) Academy player.

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Stokes considered resigning as England captain and stepping away from cricket following the incident but he has, in the past week, been training with Durham and might play in their County Championship match against Northamptonshire, which starts on Friday.

McCullum, speaking to the media for the first time since the incident, continually reiterated his concern about Stokes.

“When I first found out about this I was bewildered, then you go through a range of emotions,” McCullum said of the incident. “You go from being bewildered on to angry and then on to kind of gutted. From the process we talked about over the last six months and what we’re trying to do and some of the improvements we have tried to make, including the standards we want to set for ourselves, to then hear about this was gutting.

“I am worried about Ben, I’ll leave it at that. Whatever he is working through at the moment, it will be because Ben thinks that is right for dealing with what he’s feeling at the moment. My concern is Ben.”

McCullum praised the success they have had as a coach-captain partnership over the past four years but stopped short of saying Stokes, 35, would lead England again.

“What will be, will be down the line. Those decisions are not for now,” he said.