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regular-article-logo Monday, 06 April 2026

Bishnoi hails collective effort as 4-wicket haul helps Royals edge Titans in IPL thriller

Following a difficult season last year, Bishnoi worked on the 'mental, physical and technical' aspects of the game to turn the situation around in his favour

Our Bureau Published 05.04.26, 10:06 AM
Rajasthan Royals' Ravi Bishnoi bowls a delivery during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Saturday, April 4, 2026.

Rajasthan Royals' Ravi Bishnoi bowls a delivery during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Saturday, April 4, 2026. PTI

For Ravi Bishnoi to be in the reckoning for a comeback into the India team, a successful IPL campaign is a must. In Rajasthan Royals’ first match against Chennai Super Kings,
the leg-spinner was economical, taking one wicket and giving away just 16 from his three overs.

In the Royals’ narrow six-run win against the Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on
Saturday, Bishnoi’s 4/41 in favourable batting conditions has certainly set himself
up well.

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Following a difficult season last year, Bishnoi worked on the “mental, physical and technical” aspects of the game to turn the situation around in his favour.

“It was a difficult season last year.

“Yes, when I miss my length, I get hit. So, I was trying to work on my lengths. At the same time, I ensured to put in an effort in terms of the mental, technical and physical aspects of the game. I had to put everything together and also had to bowl a lot of balls to keep improving,” Man of the Match Bishnoi said at the post-game presentation.

Among his four wickets, Bishnoi’s best was that of Rahul Tewatia. “He is a
player renowned for such situations. If he had not been dismissed then, the match
could have gone either way,” Bishnoi said.

“Also, the way Tushar (Deshpande) and Jofra (Archer) bowled, it was a collective effort.”

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