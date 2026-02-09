Sudip Gharami double century puts Bengal in command against Andhra in Ranji quarters

Resolve was the last trait on offer from the Bengal batting line-up over the past decade-and-a-half, barring a few occasions when former captain Manoj Tiwary, senior pro Anustup Majumdar and all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed had shown some character.

At the Bengal Cricket Association ground in Kalyani on Sunday, Sudip Gharami continued to show that much-needed resolve. Gharami remained unbeaten on 216 on Day III of the Ranji Trophy quarter-final clash against Andhra as Bengal have already taken a big 123-run lead, going to stumps at 418/6.

Sumanta Gupta, who fell for a well made 81, was the only wicket to fall on the day as Gharami and keeper-batter Shakir Habib Gandhi (45 batting) forged a so far unbroken 100 for the seventh wicket. The duo have certainly helped Bengal inch closer to the semi-final spot.

A big amount of credit goes to Sumanta as well for playing a massive role in the 155-run sixth-wicket stand with double-centurion Gharami. Bengal were still 96 short of the Andhra total when play resumed on Sunday, but Sumanta departed only after the hosts were 23 ahead.

Uttarakhand through

In Jamshedpur, left-arm orthodox Mayank Mishra (5/22) and pacer Abhay Negi (4/36) ripped through the Jharkhand line-up as Uttarakhand won the quarter-final clash by an innings and six runs to make the semi-finals.

In Indore, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) pacer Auqib Nabi, fresh from his seven-for in the first innings, has already had a 10-wicket match haul in the ongoing game against Madhya Pradesh (MP). After J&K set MP a stiff 291-run target, the home team reached stumps wobbling at 87/5.

The Mumbai-Karnataka quarter final at the Bandra Kurla Complex ground in Mumbai remains evenly poised. Mumbai finished their second innings at 377, setting a Karnataka a difficult 325-run target. At stumps, Karnataka reached 113/2 with opener KL Rahul batting on 60 and Karun Nair on nine.

Brief scores: Andhra 295. Bengal 418/6 (Sudip Gharami 216 batting, Shakir Habib Gandhi 45 batting). At stumps, Day III