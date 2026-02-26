Sikandar Raza declared fully fit ahead of India vs Zimbabwe must win clash

Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza is “100 per cent” fit to challenge India

on Thursday.

Raza took a blow on his hands while bowling in their last game against the West Indies, but all-rounder Ryan Burl dismissed any fitness concerns over his skipper.

“Sikandar Raza is 100 per cent playing. Good luck telling him that he’s not going to

play against India. He’s going to be playing,” Burl insisted at the media conference

on Wednesday.

Like India, Zimbabwe too lost their first Super Eight match and so Thursday’s contest is a must-win fixture for them too. Burl acknowledged the scale of the challenge.

“Yeah, it is a must-win match for us, but it’s also a must-win game for India. There’s obviously a lot at stake here,” he said. “Playing India in India is a challenge in itself. They obviously got a home ground advantage. We’re doing a lot of our homework. We’ve got a lot of options and that’s probably one of the advantages of our line-up. We’ve got a left-arm seamer, right-arm seamer, a couple of leg-spinners, an off-spinner, and a left-arm offie.”