Sikandar Raza declared fully fit ahead of India vs Zimbabwe must win clash

Zimbabwe eye upset as skipper shrugs off injury scare while both teams fight to keep semifinal hopes alive in high stakes contest

Sudipto Gupta Published 26.02.26, 07:48 AM
Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza on Wednesday. 

Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza on Wednesday.  PTI

Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza is “100 per cent” fit to challenge India
on Thursday.

Raza took a blow on his hands while bowling in their last game against the West Indies, but all-rounder Ryan Burl dismissed any fitness concerns over his skipper.

“Sikandar Raza is 100 per cent playing. Good luck telling him that he’s not going to
play against India. He’s going to be playing,” Burl insisted at the media conference
on Wednesday.

Like India, Zimbabwe too lost their first Super Eight match and so Thursday’s contest is a must-win fixture for them too. Burl acknowledged the scale of the challenge.

“Yeah, it is a must-win match for us, but it’s also a must-win game for India. There’s obviously a lot at stake here,” he said. “Playing India in India is a challenge in itself. They obviously got a home ground advantage. We’re doing a lot of our homework. We’ve got a lot of options and that’s probably one of the advantages of our line-up. We’ve got a left-arm seamer, right-arm seamer, a couple of leg-spinners, an off-spinner, and a left-arm offie.”

