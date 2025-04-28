MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 28 April 2025

Youngest to score IPL ton, Vaibhav Suryavanshi makes history in Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans clash

Suryavanshi brought up his whirlwind ton off only 35 balls with a whopping 11 sixes and seven fours, recording the second fastest century in the history of IPL. He was finally out for 101 off 37 balls

PTI Published 28.04.25, 10:52 PM
Vaibhav Suryavanshi in action against Gujarat Titans' bowlers.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi in action against Gujarat Titans' bowlers. X/@rajasthanroyals

Rajasthan Royals’ newest batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi created history on Monday when became the youngest batter ever to score an IPL century at the age of 14 years and 32 days here.

Suryavanshi brought up his whirlwind ton off only 35 balls with a whopping 11 sixes and seven fours, recording the second fastest century in the history of IPL. He was finally out for 101 off 37 balls.

ADVERTISEMENT

His stunning knock came against IPL 2022 winners Gujarat Titans, who had set a target of 210 for Rajasthan Royals to win.

The record of fastest century in IPL belongs to former West Indies batter Chris Gayle, who had brought up his triple figure mark in 30 balls for Royal Challengers Bengaluru against Pune Warriors in April 2013.

RELATED TOPICS

Vaibhav Suryavanshi IPL
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Unprecedented blackout in Spain, Portugal: Millions affected, cause remains unclear

Authorities race to restore electricity across Spain and Portugal after one of the worst blackouts in years leaves millions in the dark
Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Quote left Quote right

All military actions will cease during this period. Russian troops will give effective response

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT