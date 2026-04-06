Rain halts KKR vs Punjab Kings clash at Eden Gardens with hosts at 25/2

Rain interrupted play during the IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings at Eden Gardens on Monday, with the home side struggling early after opting to bat.

At the time of the stoppage, KKR were 25/2 in 3.3 overs, with Punjab Kings in control through a disciplined bowling effort.

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Earlier, KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and elected to bat. The team made two changes, bringing in Rovman Powell and Navdeep Saini in place of Sunil Narine, who is unwell, and Varun Chakravarthy, who is out with an injury.

"Varun Chakaravarthy got injured while taking the catch in the last game," Rahane said at the toss.

Punjab Kings, led by Shreyas Iyer, retained their playing XI after winning their first two matches of the season.

Rain had been forecast for the evening, with the India Meteorological Department warning of thunderstorms across the region.

There has been persistent cloud cover since morning following a "low-pressure trough stretching from Bihar to Manipur, passing over North Bengal, Assam and Bangladesh", as per the IMD, reported PTI on Sunday.

“The state is likely to witness another round of Kalbaishakhi storms, with the possibility of hail and thunderstorms from Sunday through Thursday. The intensity and spread of rainfall are expected to peak on Tuesday and Wednesday,” the IMD said.

Practice sessions on the eve of the match were cancelled due to rain, and the ground remained under covers ahead of the start.

As per playing conditions, a five-overs-a-side match can only be held if play begins by 10.56 pm, with the toss required by 10.46 pm. If no play is possible, both teams will share one point.