Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer calls for camaraderie among players ahead of IPL 2026

Having narrowly missed out on the IPL 2025 title, Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer has his "eye on the trophy" this time.

Punjab Kings open versus the Gujarat Titans at home on March 31.

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Speaking at the franchise's jersey unveiling event in Mohali on Friday, Iyer stressed on the importance of team bonding during the early phase of the tournament.

"This is the period where we live as a family for two months. The more time we spend together, the more we get to know each other. Now is the time when we build that camaraderie," Iyer said.

"We spend most of our time in the game room, playing Fifa and other games. The planning and plotting for matches usually happens a day or two before the game, but building this bond off the field helps us get better results eventually."

Having made a comeback from an injury, Iyer said he loves the challenge of delivering under pressure. His cordial relationship with head coach Ricky Ponting helped him achieve success in his debut season for Punjab Kings.

"Expectations are high, which is fun. I love the challenge. But the important thing is that whenever we step in, we have to win. My eye is on the trophy," he said.

"It is always challenging to come back after an injury. I had lost around seven kilos and it took a lot of effort to gain that weight back. But I love challenges. I am glad I overcame that part of my life, and I am back here proudly representing the team".

Left-arm pacer and local boy Arshdeep Singh echoed his captain's views. "When you feel the pressure, it is a privilege. It is a lot of fun when you get so much support from the crowd. When people cheer for you, you feel that 30,000 people are running in with you at that time," Arshdeep said.

Reflecting on his journey from an unknown to achieving stardom, Arshdeep recalled the support which helped him to perform to his potential.

"The journey has been amazing. When I came here for the first time, they gave me full support and showed me my potential. They trusted me a lot when no other team did. I really appreciate that, and I want to stay here for a long time. I am looking forward to winning a lot of trophies for the team," he added.