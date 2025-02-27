MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Champions Trophy: Pakistan vs Bangladesh match abandoned due to rain in Rawalpindi

Hosting an ICC tournament for the first time in 29 years, Pakistan thus ended their disastrous campaign without registering a single victory

PTI Published 27.02.25, 04:40 PM
One point will be shared by both teams.

One point will be shared by both teams. X/@ICC

The Champions Trophy match between hosts Pakistan and Bangladesh here on Thursday was called off without a ball being bowled due to incessant rain.

Hosting an ICC tournament for the first time in 29 years, Pakistan thus ended their disastrous campaign without registering a single victory.

Bangladesh, too, concluded their journey without a win and will go back home with plenty to introspect.

Pakistan has attracted criticism for their forgettable outing in the tournament, which included a six-wicket defeat at the hands of traditional rivals India in Dubai.

This is the second time a match has been called off without a ball being bowled in Rawalpindi, the first being the washout between South Africa and Australia earlier this week.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

