BCCI drops behind-the-scenes photos as India gear up for New Zealand showdown in Dubai

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has given fans a sneak peek into Team India’s preparations ahead of their high-voltage clash against New Zealand on Sunday.
The governing body shared behind-the-scenes images from India’s training session, showcasing the squad’s intense focus as they look to maintain their unbeaten run.
With commanding victories over Bangladesh and Pakistan, Rohit Sharma’s side has already secured a semi-final berth.
However, Sunday’s fixture will determine the group topper and set the tone for the knockouts. New Zealand, known for their big-match temperament, stand as India’s final hurdle in the group stage.
The BTS images featured key players fine-tuning their skills, with the likes of Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, and Shubman Gill putting in the hard yards.
The visuals also captured the team’s camaraderie, a testament to their confidence heading into the crucial encounter.
With Bangladesh and Pakistan already out of the tournament, all eyes are on the much-anticipated showdown between the two semi-finalists.