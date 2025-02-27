MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
BCCI drops behind-the-scenes photos as India gear up for New Zealand showdown in Dubai

Team India’s final group stage clash will decide the table topper ahead of the semi-finals

Our Web Desk Published 27.02.25, 04:39 PM

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has given fans a sneak peek into Team India’s preparations ahead of their high-voltage clash against New Zealand on Sunday. 

Rohit Sharma during India's practice session| Picture: X/BCCI
The governing body shared behind-the-scenes images from India’s training session, showcasing the squad’s intense focus as they look to maintain their unbeaten run.

Virat Koli and Ravindra Jadeja during India's practice session| Picture: X/BCCI

With commanding victories over Bangladesh and Pakistan, Rohit Sharma’s side has already secured a semi-final berth. 

However, Sunday’s fixture will determine the group topper and set the tone for the knockouts. New Zealand, known for their big-match temperament, stand as India’s final hurdle in the group stage.

Shreyas Iyer during India's practice session| Picture: X/BCCI

The BTS images featured key players fine-tuning their skills, with the likes of Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, and Shubman Gill putting in the hard yards. 

The visuals also captured the team’s camaraderie, a testament to their confidence heading into the crucial encounter.

KL Rahul during India's practice session| Picture: X/BCCI

With Bangladesh and Pakistan already out of the tournament, all eyes are on the much-anticipated showdown between the two semi-finalists. 

