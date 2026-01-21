‘Not sure if we will play’: Bangladesh captain Litton Das on T20 World Cup uncertainty

Bangladesh captain Litton Das has expressed uncertainty over his team’s participation in next month’s T20 World Cup as the standoff continues over Bangladesh’s refusal to play its matches in India.

Bangladesh have declined to travel to India citing security concerns, a situation that escalated after pacer Mustafizur Rahman was removed from the IPL following instructions from the BCCI. Diplomatic relations between the two countries are also strained amid reports of attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh.

Speaking after his franchise Rangpur Riders exited the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) on Tuesday, Das said clarity over the tournament remained elusive. “If we had known who our group opponents were (in the World Cup) or which country we were going to, that would have helped,” Das was quoted as saying by ‘ESPNCricinfo’.

“You have seen that we have announced the squad, but until now, no player knows which country we are going to or whom we will play against. Like me, the whole of Bangladesh is now uncertain,” he added.

Bangladesh have asked for their share of World Cup matches to be shifted to Sri Lanka. When questioned further, Das responded with a counter-query. “Are you sure that we are going to the World Cup?. In reality, there is still a long time left before the World Cup, and we are not even sure whether we will go or not,” he said.

While Das avoided directly addressing the heightened political tensions between India and Bangladesh, he stressed that players would adjust to whatever decision is taken by the cricket board.

“Many things in life are not ideal, but you have to accept them according to the situation. Playing so many matches in the BPL was not ideal either, but we still had to play,” he said.