Nation wakes up, as champions: India women’s cricket team celebrates historic World Cup win

The party just didn’t seem to be over on Sunday night.

India Women’s celebrations at the DY Patil Stadium lasted till the early hours of Monday after they clinched their maiden World Cup crown with a comprehensive 52-run win over South Africa. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur and her teammates danced

their way out of the stadium premises to the beat of the Bharat Army, and their party continued at the team hotel here at Nerul.

On Monday morning, Harmanpreet went to the Gateway of India in Mumbai with

the trophy for the official photoshoot.

A special meet-up with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi is on the cards for the victorious women in blue. “The players will be going to Delhi tomorrow (Tuesday) to meet the Prime Minister,” a source said.

“Now, whether they will meet him tomorrow (Tuesday) itself or on Wednesday, or if it will be a meeting over lunch or a brief one, that is not yet final.”

A celebration at the Wankhede is also on the cards, though the matter hasn’t yet been finalised. “Nothing is finalised. The celebrations will happen after a few days,” BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia told The Telegraph.

The Board, on its part, has announced a cash reward of ₹51 crore for the players, support staff and the selection committee.

Harmanpreet expects this win to have as big an impact on the game in India as

the triumph of the Kapil Dev-led team in the 1983 World Cup did.

“Yes, definitely, it will... We had been talking about this for many years that we were playing good cricket, but we needed to win one big tournament. Without that, we couldn’t talk about change.”

Following this success, the ODI world champions certainly hope they have more games lined up. They next play Australia in February 2026, with the first of the three T20Is on February 15 in Sydney. The T20Is will be followed by three ODIs and a one-off Test, which will be a day-night game in Perth.