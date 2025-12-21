Indian visa centre in Chattogram shuts amid security fears and violent protests

The Indian Visa Application Centre (IVAC) in Bangladesh’s Chattogram city has suspended its operations until further notice amid heightened security concerns following violent protests near the Indian mission, The Daily Star reported.

In a statement issued on its official website, IVAC Bangladesh said Indian visa services at its Chattogram centre would remain suspended from December 21 pending a review of the situation.

“Due to the recent security incident at AHCI Chattogram, Indian visa operations at IVAC Chattogram will remain suspended until further notice,” the statement said, adding that an announcement on reopening would be made after an assessment of the prevailing conditions.

The suspension comes against the backdrop of days of unrest triggered by the death of prominent student leader Sharif Osman Hadi, whose killing has sparked nationwide protests and attacks on key institutions.

According to The Daily Star, massive security, including army personnel, was deployed outside the Assistant High Commission of India in Chattogram after protesters staged a sit-in near the mission late Thursday night.

Demonstrators hurled bricks and stones at the residence of the assistant high commissioner around 1.30 am on Friday, though no damage was reported.

Police used tear gas and baton charges to disperse the crowd, detaining 12 protesters. Senior officials later assured the Indian envoy of full security, while additional personnel were deployed around the mission.

The protests followed one of the most violent nights Bangladesh has witnessed in recent years after Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus confirmed late Thursday that Hadi had died while undergoing treatment at Singapore General Hospital.

Hadi, a candidate in the February 12 general elections and a leader associated with last year’s student-led July Uprising, had been shot in the head by masked gunmen in Dhaka’s Bijoynagar area while launching his campaign. He died after six days on life support.

Soon after Yunus’ televised address, mobs went on the rampage across Dhaka and other cities, targeting media houses, political offices, cultural institutions and private residences.

One of the most serious incidents occurred in Dhaka’s Karwan Bazar area, where the offices of English daily The Daily Star and Bangla daily Prothom Alo were vandalised and set on fire. Visuals showed extensive damage, with newsroom staff forced to flee as thick smoke engulfed the buildings.

At least 28 journalists were trapped for hours inside The Daily Star office before being rescued by firefighters, amid continued vandalism below.

Following the attacks, both newspapers announced they would not publish their Friday editions, with online operations also severely disrupted.

Violence spread to several parts of the country. In Dhaka’s Dhanmondi area, the cultural institution Chhayanaut was vandalised and torched, while offices of the disbanded Awami League were attacked in multiple cities.

In Chattogram, protesters also torched the residence of former city mayor ABM Mohiuddin Chowdhury (Nowfel). Road blockades were reported in districts including Barisal and Jhalakathi, leaving hundreds of vehicles stranded as demonstrators raised slogans against India and the Awami League.

Student groups staged protests at Shahbagh in Dhaka, while a faction announced a march towards the Indian High Commission in the capital, demanding the return of what it termed “fugitive accused”, including former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

Amid escalating tensions, Yunus vowed swift justice and appealed for restraint, warning that no leniency would be shown to Hadi’s killers. The interim administration has declared Saturday a day of state mourning, with national flags to fly at half-mast and special prayers planned.

Security forces remain on high alert across Bangladesh ahead of the February 12 elections, even as authorities insist the situation is now under control.