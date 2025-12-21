Centre seeks report on Assam elephant deaths, asks states to monitor herds near rail tracks

The Centre has sought a detailed report on the death of seven elephants after they were hit by a passenger train in Assam’s Hojai district and has directed states to closely monitor elephant movement along railway tracks, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting on Project Elephant and the National Tiger Conservation Authority in the Sundarbans, Yadav said railway authorities have been asked to work in close coordination with state forest departments to prevent such incidents.

“The railway authorities have been directed to coordinate with the forest departments of states on elephant movement along the tracks,” Yadav said, underlining the need for real-time information sharing.

He added that coordination between loco pilots and forest officials is critical to avoid collisions involving wildlife.

Seven elephants were killed and one injured early on Saturday after a herd was hit by the Sairang–New Delhi Rajdhani Express in Assam’s Hojai district. The impact also led to the derailment of five coaches and the train’s engine.

"The district magistrates have also been asked to keep forest departments updated on elephant movement along highways," the minister said.