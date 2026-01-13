Mohammed Siraj silences doubters with strong ODI comeback against New Zealand

The complaint against Mohammed Siraj when he was dumped from the Champions Trophy last year was that his effectiveness “comes down if he doesn’t use the new ball”.

But that's in the past as Siraj, in his recent 50-over appearances, including Sunday’s ODI against New Zealand in Vadodara, showed that he has worked enough on that area to prove his doubters wrong.

Not considered for T20Is since the end of July 2024, Siraj had to wait for 14 months to make his limited-overs comeback during the three-match ODI series in Australia last October. India’s next ODI assignment was the three-match home series against South Africa towards the end of 2025, and Siraj didn’t feature there presumably due to workload management.

Interestingly, during that period, the 31-year-old quick turned out for his state team, Hyderabad, in a few of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy games, which did raise questions as to whether his workload was the actual factor behind his non-inclusion for the South Africa ODIs.

Nonetheless, Siraj did what he was supposed to. He featured in as many of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (four) and Vijay Hazare Trophy matches (three) as he could and took wickets in crucial periods to be ready for the international stage.

And against New Zealand on Sunday, on a pretty good batting surface, he finished with figures (2/40 in eight overs) that were key in denying the visitors those crucial 20-25 runs. Importantly, both the wickets Siraj took — that of Will Young and Zak Foulkes — came in his second and third spells with a slow bouncer and a skidder, respectively.

That certainly was a good way to prove his effectiveness with the not-so-new ball.

“What Siraj had been focusing on during these domestic games was trying to set the batters up. He did so very intelligently, adjusting to the match situation very efficiently,” Hyderabad coach Ravi Teja told The Telegraph on Monday.

“Performing in domestic matches helps in regaining rhythm. For someone like Siraj, he has obviously grown in stature since that England tour last year, being India’s best bowler in that series. So, alongside gaining in experience, he has that added confidence as well, which helps him to pull through and deliver,” former national selector Devang Gandhi emphasised.

One may say that the emergence of the likes of Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh and Prasidh Krishna keeps Siraj on his toes in ODI cricket. “But given Siraj’s ability, it’s the others who need to be on their toes to hold on to their places in the ODIs,” Devang pointed out.

“His experience and confidence certainly make him an automatic choice for the (ODI) World Cup (in 2027).”

“Commitment and positivity are Siraj’s guiding forces, which help him stand apart,” Hyderabad coach Teja pointed out.