Mohammed Shami becomes fastest Indian bowler to 200 ODI wickets

One of India's finest seamers, Shami averages less than 25 in the ODI format and has already taken five fifers and 10 four-wicket hauls

PTI Published 20.02.25, 05:57 PM
Mohammed Shami celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz during the One Day International (ODI) cricket match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 between India and Bangladesh, in Dubai

Mohammed Shami celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz during the One Day International (ODI) cricket match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 between India and Bangladesh, in Dubai

Star pacer Mohammed Shami became the fastest Indian bowler to reach 200 ODI wickets during the ICC Champions Trophy match against Bangladesh here on Thursday.

Returning to international cricket after a long injury layoff, Shami grabbed three wickets to reach the milestone in his 104th match and better former India pacer Ajit Agarkar's record of reaching the mark in 133 matches.

Jaker Ali, who made 68, was his 200th wicket. Overall, the 34-year-old fast bowler is the second quickest to 200 ODI wickets, behind Australian left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc, who needed 102 games.

One of India's finest seamers, Shami averages less than 25 in the ODI format and has already taken five fifers and 10 four-wicket hauls.

Shami is the eighth Indian to complete 200 wickets in ODI cricket.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

