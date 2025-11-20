Mitchell Starc takes senior role as Australia field new-look pace unit for Perth Test

Mitchell Starc is ready to take on extra responsibility in the Perth Test as the senior man in their new-look pace attack. Both Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood have been ruled out with injuries.

The fast bowler believes Scott Boland’s experience and Brendan Doggett’s form will hold them in good stead.

“I think we’re all pretty clear on what our roles are,” he said on Wednesday.

“Obviously I’ve got a little bit more experience there. Scotty’s been around for a fair while now, so it’s not like I’m telling him what to do. We’ve got Patty in the sheds with us anyway.

“So yeah, I may take on a little bit of an experienced role, if you like. But we’ve all been around the traps for a while, so it’s just staying together as a group,” Starc said.

He said he didn’t bowl as well as Cummins did in the nets on Monday. Cummins did not bowl on Wednesday but was at training after missing the optional session on Tuesday.

“Probably understand why he doesn’t train much, because when he does, he makes us all look silly,” Starc said. “He was really, really sharp the other day. Sounds like he’s pulling up pretty well. So very positive.”

Cummins is scheduled to play the second Test onwards.

With Cummins unavailable in Perth, Starc will have to bat at No.8, a spot he has been trying to avoid as his batting has declined quite steeply since his early years.

“I’ve been trying to get rid of No. 8 for a while, and now I have to go back there,” Starc said. “You all think we fight about getting higher up the order. We all fight to get lower. We know how important contributions with the bat can be.”