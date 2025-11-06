Mitchell Marsh opts to field as Australia make four changes for 4th T20I vs India

Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh won the toss and elected to field against India in the fourth T20I here on Thursday.

Hosts Australia have made four changes, bringing in Adam Zampa, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Phillipe and Ben Dwarshius.

India, on the other hand, are unchanged.

The series stands at 1-1.

Teams: India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia: Mitchell Marsh(c), Matthew Short, Josh Inglis(w), Tim David, Josh Philippe, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa.

