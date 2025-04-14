Minor fire breaks out at Hyderabad hotel where SRH players were staying, no injuries reported

A minor fire broke out on Monday in a star hotel where the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) team was staying, fire department and police officials said.

The hotel is located in the posh Banjara Hills locality here. The fire was quickly doused and no one was injured in the incident, they said.

The fire sparked in the steam room of a spa on the first floor of the hotel due to a suspected short circuit, and smoke emanated from there. According to a fire department official, no one was present there at the time.

"It was a minor fire and a fire engine was rushed to spot and the fire was brought under control quickly," a police official at Banjara Hills Police Station said.

Some players of the SRH team, a franchise of IPL, who were staying in another tower of the hotel were not in the hotel when the blaze was reported and other players who were there checked out later, the officials added.

