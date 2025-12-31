'Anti-India' glare on Cricket Canada boss ahead of T20 World Cup as visa faces scrutiny

A top Cricket Canada official has been accused of being associated with individuals and groups known for expressing anti‑India sentiments ahead of the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka in February-March.

Canada has been clubbed with South Africa, New Zealand, Afghanistan and the UAE in the tournament.

In an email to the Consulate General of India office in Vancouver, Bhavjit Jauhar secretary of Cricket BC, has appealed that Amjad Bajwa, president of Cricket Canada, should not be allowed to travel to India and his visa application be “carefully reviewed”.

“This request is made solely in the interest of India’s national security and public safety,” the email, which is in possession of The Telegraph, states.

Cricket BC is an affiliated member of Cricket Canada. Bajwa, who was born in Malakwal, Pakistan, has been accused of being “associated with individuals and groups known for expressing anti‑India sentiments”.

“Of particular concern are his publicly visible interactions with Mr Lakhwinder Cheema, a Vancouver‑based Khalistani activist, who has openly expressed support for Mr Bajwa on social media platforms and his anti-India comments,” Jauhar’s email said.

“Additionally, Mr Bajwa recently travelled to Pakistan for the first time in approximately 25 years. While the stated purpose of his visit was to meet Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, the Cricket Canada Board, including several directors of Pakistani origin, was aware that no official meeting had been scheduled or planned between Cricket Canada and the Pakistan Cricket Board.

“During this visit, Mr Bajwa was reportedly hosted by senior officials of the Pakistani military establishment, including General Asim Malik, Director General of the Inter‑Services Intelligence (ISI) and National Security Advisor to the Government of Pakistan, as well as Lt. Gen. Tahir Hameed Shah, Chairman of Pakistan Ordnance Factories, Wah Cantt.

“It has been further reported that Mr Bajwa stayed within military cantonment areas and was provided high‑level security throughout his visit. These circumstances have raised significant concerns within the Canadian cricket community regarding the true purpose of his travel,” the letter to the Consulate General of India in Vancouver states.

Bajwa refused to entertain queries from The Telegraph on Tuesday morning. “I am not going to answer to such allegations. You fall into such traps laid by some guys... I am not going to respond,” he said.

The ICC, too, didn’t make a comment on the allegations.

Jauhar has requested the authorities to conduct “a background and security assessment of Mr Amjad Bajwa, review his recent travel history and evaluate whether his entry into India for the T20 World Cup is appropriate,” in his email.

Jauhar claimed during an interaction on Tuesday that Bajwa had “personally boasted to me about receiving VIP treatment from the Pakistani military, including hospitality arranged by General Asim Malik.”

“Despite the stated purpose of meeting PCB officials, no such meeting occurred. Instead, Mr Bajwa was hosted by high‑ranking military personnel, raising serious questions about the true intent of his visit.”