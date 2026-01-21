Kolkata Knight Riders names former cricketer Dishant Yagnik as fielding coach for IPL 2026 season

Dishant Yagnik has been appointed as the fielding coach of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season.

Yagnik, a former wicketkeeper-batsman, played domestic cricket for Rajasthan and featured in 25 IPL matches between 2011 and 2014.

Following his retirement from playing, he has remained involved in the IPL as a fielding coach across multiple seasons.

KKR said Yagnik brings significant experience and expertise in fielding to the role as the franchise prepares for the upcoming season with a revamped support staff.

The coaching unit will be led by head coach Abhishek Nayar and includes DJ Bravo as mentor, Shane Watson as assistant coach, Tim Southee as bowling coach, and Andre Russell as power coach.

The IPL 2026 is set to be held in the March 26 to May 31 window.