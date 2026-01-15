Rahul’s unbeaten 112 showcases calm rescue act as he anchors India innings in Rajkot

Senior batter KL Rahul’s 107-ball 66 in the 2023 ODI World Cup final against Australia in Ahmedabad was criticised in certain quarters. Yes, that innings wasn’t ideal from a strike-rate point of view. But without those runs on a pitch that wasn’t quite a belter and with India three wickets down for 81, their margin of defeat could well have been more embarrassing that November night.

Rahul was up against a similar situation versus New Zealand on Wednesday. The Rajkot wicket was pretty much unlike the flat, batsmen’s paradise it usually turns out to be, having a bit in it for both quicks and tweakers.

India, put into bat, had suddenly slumped to 118/4 in the 24th over from being strongly placed at 99/1 in over No.17.

With the inexperienced New Zealand bowling unit also showing more discipline than in the series opener, the circumstances were just as tough for Rahul. But it wasn’t anything new, either.

Banking on his calmness and excellent composure, Rahul focused on grinding it out, and rotating the strike — first with Ravindra Jadeja in their fifth-wicket stand of 73 and then with Nitish Kumar Reddy for an equally important 57-run partnership. And then, he pressed on the accelerator to propel India past 280. Along the way, Rahul also registered his eighth ODI ton.

This unbeaten knock of 112 off 92 balls is one he should savour, given the situation he had to brave.

Ever since the middle order — Nos.5 and 6 — became his permanent position in ODIs since the start of the last World Cup, Rahul has gradually turned himself into a pillar of the Indian ODI batting line-up.

Since October 2023, batting in the middle order, Rahul aggregates 1,068 runs from 27 innings, averaging a superb 62.82 with a strike-rate of 97.53.

His calmness and poise always stand out, but what these numbers also reflect is his consistency and his ability to milk the bowling in difficult circumstances, as well as accelerating in the death overs. Besides, avoiding rash shots has also been an integral feature of his game.

Adaptability is one of Rahul’s biggest strengths, his long-time coach Samuel Jayaraj pointed out. Wicketkeeping too helps Rahul understand the game better, he added.

“Rahul knows that (middle order) is the slot he’ll play in and he won’t have to face

the new ball. That’s how he prepares.

“Also, he’s a big thinker of the game and wicketkeeping, something he has been doing since his U-13 days, helps him understand the game’s toughness,” Jayaraj said. “Importantly, his nets aren’t done till he’s satisfied with his batting.

That too plays a big part in a batter’s progress.”