KKR spinner Varun Chakaravarthy fined 25% of his match fees for breaching IPL Code of Conduct

Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Varun Chakaravarthy has been fined 25 per cent of his match fees and handed one demerit point for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the match against Chennai Super Kings.

CSK, who are out of the playoffs race, defeated the home team by two wickets at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday to also effectively end Ajinkya Rahane's side's hopes of making the top four.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Varun Chakaravarthy admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.5 and accepted the Match Referee's sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding," said the IPL statement, without specifying the incident.

Also Read Chakravarthy reflects on dramatic win at Eden Gardens after KKR’s playoff push gets lift

Article 2.5 pertains to any "language, action or gesture used by a player and directed towards a batter upon his dismissal, which has the potential to provoke an aggressive reaction from the dismissed batter".

Chakravarthy, who bagged two wickets, gestured to Dewald Brewis to leave the field after dismissing him on 52. The South African's half-century played a vital role on CSK winning the contest.

KKR will play their remaining two league matches, against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on May 10 and against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on May 17, away from home.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.