Varun Chakravarthy reflects on dramatic win at Eden Gardens after KKR’s playoff push gets lift

Following Kolkata Knight Riders’ one-run win over Rajasthan Royals at Eden Gardens, spinner Varun Chakravarthy has said the hard-fought victory could prove pivotal in boosting the team’s confidence for the remaining season.

"Such wins will give us momentum and give us the self-belief that we can pull off tight matches. And this is exactly what we needed this time," Chakravarthy shared during the post-match news conference in Kolkata. "I'm hopeful that we can pull off the next three matches. We have done it before. So, no excuses."

Chakravarthy described how the match swung back and forth: "After the 10th over, the momentum changed towards their team. Then, after the 16th over, it came little towards us. Then, in the last over, in the first five balls, it went towards them. So, I would say, there were many turning points. But, good that we were able to pull it off there."

Chakravarthy also praised teammate Rinku Singh's fielding efforts: "He is a very quick fielder. And, he can cover a lot of ground in a small time, making him a very valuable asset to the team."

The spinner revealed insights about his preparation, mentioning a new variation in his arsenal: "I started working on it just before the Champions Trophy. So that I can bring something new. Because, I end up bowling the power play. So, the ball is newer and can swing. I just thought I can bowl one or two balls that can swing in and out."

With Kolkata Knight Riders’ playoff hopes on the line, the hard-fought victory over Rajasthan Royals could serve as a crucial psychological lift as the team heads into the remainder of their TATA IPL 2025 campaign, treating each match as a must-win encounter.