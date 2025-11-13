Relief for Australia as Josh Hazlewood fit for Ashes Test in Perth after injury scare

Josh Hazlewood has been cleared of any major injury to his right hamstring ahead of the first Ashes Test beginning later next week.

However, Sean Abbott has been withdrawn from the squad after scans on his left hamstring confirmed a moderate grade strain.

A Cricket Australia statement said: “Hazlewood left the field late in Victoria’s innings at the SCG today (Wednesday) reporting tightness in his right hamstring. He underwent

precautionary scans which have cleared him of muscle strain. He will train as planned in the lead up to the first Test in Perth.

“Sean Abbott also left the field having reported left hamstring soreness. Scans confirmed a moderate grade hamstring injury. He will not be available for selection for the first Test match in Perth and his return to play plan will be developed over the coming weeks.”

The duo were featuring in the ongoing Sheffield Shield season ahead of the ICC

World Test Championship Ashes opener in Perth on November 21.

“He (Hazlewood) literally bowled his last ball and I looked at him and said, ‘how are you going?’ Steve Smith, who will lead in Perth, said. “He’s like, ‘I’m a bit tight in my hamstring.’ I was like, ‘Get off the field. Disappear. You’re done, go and figure it out.’ Fortunately, it was just some tightness and he’s good.”

Mitchell Starc, Hazlewood, Scott Boland and Nathan Lyon will form the likely Australian attack in the first Test.

Australia regular captain Pat Cummins, who was in attendance at the Sheffield Shield

fixture, conceded relief after observing Hazlewood from close quarters at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

“There was a bit happening there for an hour or so. I think Josh, he was pretty chipper when he got out (of the scans), so hopefully he should be fine...obviously, a week away from the Test series kind of always there on the side of caution,” Cummins said at a Cricket Australia promotional event.

“I think he was a little bit worried, wanting to get it checked out. When he got back, again I only saw him briefly, but I think he was a bit happier afterwards than he was going into the scans.”

Adding to his own fitness, Cummins expressed optimism on his road to full recovery as Australia look to retain the coveted trophy and secure vital WTC points.

“(The Gabba) is what we’re building towards,” Cummins said of the second Test beginning on December 4.

“Hopefully by Perth I’m up there near 100 per cent, and then see where we’re at.

“It’s still pretty aggressive, going from nothing to trying to get ready for a Test match in four weeks. But we’re going to give it a good shot.”