Jasprit Bumrah takes five wickets as India bowl out South Africa for 159 on Day 1 of first Test at Eden Gardens

Jasprit Bumrah tore through South Africa’s batting lineup as India seized control of the opening Test at Eden Gardens, bowling the visitors out for 159.

The pacer’s five-wicket haul (5/27) turned the match decisively in India’s favour.

The morning belonged to the South African openers, with Aiden Markram (31) and Ryan Rickelton (23) racing to 57 without loss in just 10 overs. But Bumrah’s lethal double strike changed everything.

He removed both openers in quick succession with unplayable deliveries, and Kuldeep Yadav added skipper Temba Bavuma (3) to leave the visitors struggling at 82 for 3.

Wiaan Mulder and Toni de Zorzi tried to rebuild, but Mulder’s patience broke after 50 balls. Mohammed Siraj added to the pressure with a double strike that tore through the middle and lower order, leaving South Africa reeling at 154 for 8 at tea.

Axar Patel and Kuldeep shared the remaining wickets, ensuring India wrapped up the innings swiftly. It was a disappointing batting performance from South Africa after winning the toss, with Mulder and de Zorzi ending as the joint top scorers.

Brief Scores: South Africa 1st innings 159 all out in 55 overs (Wiaan Mulder 24, Toni de Zorzi 24; Jasprit Bumrah 5/27).