MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 04 January 2025

Border Gavaskar Trophy: Jasprit Bumrah returns to dressing room after scans

Bumrah was away from the field for three hours and 20 minutes in total, but his return might have eased worries in the Indian camp ahead of Australia’s second innings

PTI Published 04.01.25, 12:14 PM
India's Jasprit Bumrah appeals successfully for the wicket of Australia's Marnus Labuschagne during play on the second day of the fifth cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground, in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025.

India's Jasprit Bumrah appeals successfully for the wicket of Australia's Marnus Labuschagne during play on the second day of the fifth cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground, in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. AP/PTI

The Indian team heaved a massive sigh of relief after skipper Jasprit Bumrah returned to the dressing room after undergoing precautionary scans for an unspecified niggle, which forced him to leave the field on the second day of the fifth Test here, Saturday.

The premier pacer bowled just one over in the post-lunch session and left the field after experiencing some discomfort, which appeared to be a side strain.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bumrah was away from the field for three hours and 20 minutes, but his return eased worries in the Indian camp ahead of Australia's second innings as his presence would be key to defending the target.

Senior batter Virat Kohli led the side in the absence of Bumrah.

Bumarh has taken 32 wickets in the series so far. He had figures of 2/33 in 10 overs, having removed Marnus Labuschagne in the morning session with a peach of a delivery.

Bumrah spoke to Kohli before leaving the field and later official broadcasters showed him moving out of the venue with team's security liaison officer and the team doctor.

The Fox Sports visuals showed him leaving the stadium in a SUV.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

India-Australia Test Border Gavaskar Trophy
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Dense fog engulfs north India; 81 trains delayed, flights ops at Delhi, Srinagar airport hit

The Met office said there was zero visibility since 11:30 pm on Friday at Palam and 12:30 am on Saturday at Safdarjung. The fog was accompanied by mainly calm surface winds that prevented it from dissipating.
Rohit Sharma
Quote left Quote right

I have not retired. I am not able to score runs, there is no form, we need a player with form

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT