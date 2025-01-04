Border Gavaskar Trophy: Jasprit Bumrah returns to dressing room after scans

The Indian team heaved a massive sigh of relief after skipper Jasprit Bumrah returned to the dressing room after undergoing precautionary scans for an unspecified niggle, which forced him to leave the field on the second day of the fifth Test here, Saturday.

The premier pacer bowled just one over in the post-lunch session and left the field after experiencing some discomfort, which appeared to be a side strain.

Bumrah was away from the field for three hours and 20 minutes, but his return eased worries in the Indian camp ahead of Australia's second innings as his presence would be key to defending the target.

Senior batter Virat Kohli led the side in the absence of Bumrah.

Bumarh has taken 32 wickets in the series so far. He had figures of 2/33 in 10 overs, having removed Marnus Labuschagne in the morning session with a peach of a delivery.

Bumrah spoke to Kohli before leaving the field and later official broadcasters showed him moving out of the venue with team's security liaison officer and the team doctor.

The Fox Sports visuals showed him leaving the stadium in a SUV.

