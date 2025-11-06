MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
IHPL organisers booked for cheating after league collapses over unpaid bills in J&K

Police begin probe after organisers allegedly flee without paying hotels and players as the Chris Gayle-led Indian Heaven’s Premier League ends abruptly in Srinagar

Muzaffar Raina Published 06.11.25, 08:16 AM
Chris Gayle

Chris Gayle File picture

Jammu and Kashmir Police have registered a case under Section 316 (2) — breach of trust — and Section 318 (4) — cheating and dishonesty — of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the organisers of the Indian Heaven’s Premier League (IHPL).

The IHPL, which featured former internationals like Chris Gayle, Jesse Ryder and Thisara Perera, had to be abandoned because of unpaid bills and alleged sudden disappearing act by the organisers, prompting the police to lodge an FIR.

A police officer said the organisers, who are non-locals, have fled amid complaints of uncleared bills of hotels, players and other people hired to run the tournament.

“An inquiry is underway and some arrests are expected soon,” the officer said.

The league was organised by the Mohali-based Yuva Society and followed an unprecedented advertisement blitz to woo spectators. Large hoardings featuring Gayle and
other players attracted spectators to the stadium. Matches were held at Bakshi Stadium, rented from the J&K
Sports Council.

The event came to an abrupt end on Saturday, following lukewarm response
besides refusal of several players to take the field due to the unpaid dues.

