Jaiswal ton, Gill solid as India reach 215/2 at tea on day 1 against England

Jaiswal struck 16 fours and a six to complete his ton off 144 balls

PTI Published 20.06.25, 08:24 PM
Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates after scoring a century during the play on day one of the first cricket test match between England and India at Headingley in Leeds, England, Friday, June 20, 2025. AP/PTI

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s 100 not out and Shubman Gill’s unbeaten 58 took India to 215 for 2 at tea on the first day of the opening Test against England here on Friday.

Jaiswal struck 16 fours and a six to complete his ton off 144 balls, while Gill made the most of ideal batting conditions to make 58 off 74 balls. The two have put on 123 runs for the unbroken third wicket stand.

India had earlier lost two wickets in quick succession towards the end of the first session, with KL Rahul (42) and debutant B Sai Sudharsan (0) falling just before the lunch break.

Also Read

Rahul (42) and Jaiswal had put on a strong 91-run stand for the opening wicket as they batted nearly for the entirety of the first session.

Brief Scores: India: 215 for 2 in 51 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 100 not out, KL Rahul 42, Shubman Gill 58 not out; Brydon Carse 1/58, Ben Stokes 1/22).

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

