J&K CM Omar Abdullah backs order to rein in Ramzan charity

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah and leader of the

Opposition in the Assembly Sunil Sharma found a rare common ground on Friday after the former defended an administrative order regulating fundraising during Ramzan in Jammu’s Kishtwar district.

Omar appeared to rebuff his own party leaders and allies for criticising the Kishtwar deputy commissioner (DC) Pankaj Kumar Sharma’s order, cautioning them not to “mix religion with politics”.

The Kishtwar DC has triggered an outcry by issuing an order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), mandating strict regulation and monitoring of all charitable collections, including zakat and sadaqah (forms of charity), during Ramzan, which began on Thursday.

The order was widely criticised by ministers and legislators of the ruling coalition, the Congress, the Peoples Democratic Party and other leaders. The only major exception was the BJP, whose leader and LoP praised the Kishtwar DC, claiming some elements misuse such funds for anti-national activities.

Omar clarified in the Assembly on Friday that the Kishtwar DC’s order was not arbitrary but based on inputs from local religious leaders and committees.

“We should not mix religion with politics. Some matters require dialogue and understanding at the local level rather than political confrontation,” he said.

On Thursday, deputy chief minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary had cautioned government officers against issuing such orders.

Cabinet minister Satish Sharma said the Kishtwar DC had lost his mental balance and claimed the officers in Jammu and Kashmir were cosying up to the RSS.

“Tell Kishtwar DC to get well soon. He does not have a sound mental balance. These men are all wearing knickers inside (a reference to the khaki shorts worn by RSS members). The problem today is that all men holding top positions, whether in police or DCs, wear knickers underneath,” he said.

Omar on Friday said Congress MLA Nizamuddin Bhat and NC MLA Bashir Veeri had on Thursday objected to the Kishtwar DC’s order and alleged that the government was interfering in religious matters.

“I looked into the matter and found that the DC did not issue the order on his own,” Omar said.

The chief minister said a meeting was convened before Ramzan, where all DCs were directed to coordinate with local stakeholders and make preparations for the holy month.

Omar said religious leaders had informed the Kishtwar administration that several NGOs mushroomed during Ramzan to collect donations, but there was no accountability on where the money was spent.

“Sometimes, it is not even known whether the person in whose name money is raised is alive or not,” he said.

The chief minister said such practices not only led to the misuse of funds but also harm genuine NGOs that worked transparently.

He said the intent behind the order was to ensure transparency and protect the sanctity of charitable contributions during Ramzan.