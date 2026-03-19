Lamborghini sees no immediate gains from India-EU FTA, pins hopes on future inclusion of plug-in hybrids

Italian supersports carmaker Automobili Lamborghini does not expect to benefit from the India-EU free trade agreement (FTA) at present, as its entire portfolio of plug-in hybrid models falls outside the scope of the tariff reductions, Chairman and CEO Stephan Winkelmann said on Thursday, while expressing hope for future inclusion.

Automobili Lamborghini, which sells super luxury models -- Urus SE, Temerario and Revuelto -- in India with prices ranging from Rs 4.47 crore to Rs 8.70 crore (ex showroom), expects steady growth in the Indian market after crossing the 100-units-a-year milestone, Winkelmann said in an interaction.

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"There is bad and good news. So the fact that there is this signing between India and the EU to reduce the tariffs is a good sign. But unfortunately this is not affecting our type of cars because it is for internal combustion engine cars and not for plug-in hybrids. We have all plug-in hybrids," he said.

Winkelmann was responding to a query on the company's prospects in India following the signing of the India-EU FTA.

"So we are not benefiting from this type of reduction of taxation. I don't know when this is going to be in place. But I can tell you that this is not affecting Lamborghini. This is a pity. We hope that maybe in future this is going to be inside the deal," he said, adding that as of now, "plug-in hybrids and full electric cars are not part of the deal".

Last year, Lamborghini again closed with over 100 cars in India, he said, adding, "our forecast is to, so far with the knowledge I have today, have a stable situation in the Indian market".

However, remaining bullish on India, Winkelmann said, "We think that there will be growth in the future as there is a change of generation in the Indian market. There is more openness to buy our type of cars." He further said the infrastructure is improving and the government is stable, which augurs well for growth.

On whether the company has set any timeline for crossing the next milestones of 150 and 200 units annually in India, Winkelmann said, "We will be ready to do more, but we will never push the cars into the market. So we will... for sure use every opportunity to increase our footprint in India." He further said, "What we will not do is to push it and overperform one year and then drop in the year to come."

Crossing the next milestones, he said "depends on the maturity of the market, and therefore we are patient. We hope and we think that there is still a huge potential just to unfold in India." The company continues to invest in its brand and upcoming products, he added, saying, "so we will see how the situation is evolving and we will be ready as soon as the market is."

Stating that Indians, both in the country and abroad, are increasingly buying Lamborghini vehicles, Winkelmann said, "We have our Indian customers which are in a change of generation. So the new generation is more likely to enjoy our type of cars, and therefore I think that this is a good situation."

Globally, Automobili Lamborghini delivered 10,747 cars in 2025, surpassing the 10,000-unit mark for the third consecutive year.