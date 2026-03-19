LA Knight Riders announce Fairplex in Pomona as official home ground for 2026 season

The Knight Riders Group on Thursday announced the Knight Riders Cricket Field at Fairplex in Pomona, California, as the official home ground of the Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAKR) for the 2026 season.

The development gives the franchise a fixed venue in the United States, where cricket leagues have largely operated without permanent home grounds.

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The field is located at Fairplex, a major event venue in Los Angeles County known for hosting the LA County Fair.

The franchise said the move is aimed at building a local fan base in Southern California and offering fans access to live professional cricket.

“Over the years, the Knight Riders have grown into a truly global family, and every new milestone is special for us. Seeing the Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAKR) have a home of their own with the Knight Riders Cricket is incredibly exciting,” said Shah Rukh Khan, co-owner of Knight Riders Sports.

“The USA is a great sporting market with passionate fans, and we hope this field becomes a place where people come together to celebrate the game and support the team. I’m really looking forward to this new chapter for the Knight Riders in Los Angeles,” he added.

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Venky Mysore, CEO of Knight Riders Sports, said, “Los Angeles is one of the world’s most dynamic sports markets and an important home for the Knight Riders brand. Establishing the Knight Riders Cricket Field in partnership with Fairplex, is a major milestone for our franchise, and we look forward to a long-term partnership with Fairplex to further establish Cricket in the USA and building the sport ”

Fairplex president and CEO Walter M. Marquez said, “As the home of the LA County Fair, one of the largest fairs in the country, we are excited to partner with Knight Riders to present cricket, one of the world’s largest sports, on our campus. Fairplex continues to seek new experiences that are unique to Southern California and the Knight Riders will create the field where the community will come together and celebrate.”

The franchise also posted a video on Instagram announcing the development, with the caption: “#KnightsArmy, we officially have a new home! Knight Riders Cricket Field in Fairplex Pomona, Los Angeles County CA.”