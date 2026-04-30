RCB eye top spot against Gujarat Titans with strong form in IPL 2026 clash

Royal Challengers Bengaluru return to the venue where they clinched their maiden IPL title last year with momentum firmly behind them.

On Thursday, they have a chance to climb to the top of the table if they complete the double over Gujarat Titans, after chasing down 205 in Bengaluru last week.

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Their bowlers, led by Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, have been a constant threat while their batters haven’t been short of runs too.

The Gujarat Titans’ top-three — Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler — have contributed most of their runs, but how the middle order lives up to the challenge will determine their fate.

“I don’t think we need to make any tactical changes. I think we are very comfortable the way we are playing,” assistant coach Parthiv Patel said.

RCB head coach Andy Flower rated a varied bowling attack which is adept in “exploiting different surfaces” as his side’s biggest asset.

“We’ve been very good at taking Powerplay wickets and putting the opposition under pressure. We’re comfortable with whatever conditions are put in front of us,” said Flower.

“We’ve got a good mix, experienced swing bowlers, a world-class fast bowler in Hazlewood, and spinners who bring different skill sets. That gives us strong options.”