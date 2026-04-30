Shreyas Iyer silences short ball concerns with improved batting in IPL 2026

Shreyas Iyer’s inability to counter short deliveries has always been the most talked about topic in Indian cricket. But IPL 2026 seems to have put to rest all doubts.

One of the standout moments was when Shreyas swiveled on his feet and tonked Jasprit Bumrah from outside off with a pull over mid wicket for a six in Punjab Kings’ game against MI earlier this month. The Wankhede pitch wasn’t suited for pacers but Bumrah still had enough firepower to rattle batters.

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Not many thought Shreyas could overcome this shortcoming but he has used it as an inspiration to get better.

“People said I would never fix my short-ball problem. That triggered me. I wanted to prove them wrong by performing well. So I worked hard,” Shreyas said on JioHotstar.

“Earlier, I would just take a single or try to keep the ball down. But now my mindset has changed. If I see a short ball in my zone, I am going to hit it for a six,” he said.

“I have people around me who say that in this situation, you can’t do (anything). It’s impossible... As a cricketer playing at the highest level, I just can’t accept it. Then in my mind, I decide that I have to prove them wrong... When I had my back injury, some people said I would never be the same again. The way you shape your mindset after an injury is important. You choose what to focus on and what to ignore.”

Shreyas also credited working with Pravin Amre and Abhishek Nayar and some technical adjustments. “I have been with him (Amre) since I was young. I also talked to coaches like Abhishek Nayar. We share ideas. At practice, I now try to play around 50 overs and face over 300 balls. That helps me understand what works for me. I don’t follow a fixed pattern.

“I give myself more time in the middle and face real bowlers, not just sidearm throws. The more I face bowlers, the clearer my movement beco­mes. I focus on creating a rhy­thm. Just before the bowler delivers, I try to get into my position quickly. That

creates a flow. You must have seen AB de Villiers do that. Even Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have that rhythm before playing their shots. I try to do the same.”