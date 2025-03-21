IPL tweaks rule for slow over-rate offences. Hint: No match ban for captain

Captains in the Indian Premier League will not be banned for over-rate offences and instead will be docked demerit points.

The call was taken at the captains' meeting in Mumbai on Thursday.

The move comes after Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant, captaining Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals respectively, were handed a one match ban for the team's third over-rate offence in the 2024 edition.

Hardik will be serving that ban in the 2025 edition by missing the first game against CSK.

"A Level 1 offence will lead to deduction of 25 to 75 percent match fees with demerit points which will be calculated for next three years. Level 2 offence if serious will result in four demerit points.

"For every four demerit points accumulated, the match referee can impose a penalty, either in the form of a 100 percent fine or additional demerit points. These demerit points could convert into a match ban in the future but for slow overrate there won't be a match ban," said a BCCI source.

