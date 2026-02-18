Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday it has “no reason” to believe that India has shifted its position on purchasing Russian oil, pushing back against Washington’s claim that New Delhi agreed to halt crude imports following recent high-level talks.

The remarks came amid assertions from the United States that India would stop buying Russian crude, a claim Moscow dismissed outright during a weekly media briefing.

“We have no reason to believe that India has changed its position on buying Russian hydrocarbons. India’s purchase of Russian hydrocarbons benefits both countries and helps maintain stability in the international energy market,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said.

“There is nothing new in the claims of US President Donald Trump, as well as US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who have grabbed the right to dictate to independent nations,” Zakharova said.

Following a recent phone conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States President Donald Trump, both sides announced a reduction of US tariffs on Indian goods to 18 per cent from 50 per cent.

The reduction included the removal of a 25 per cent tariff that Trump had slapped on India in August last year for New Delhi's purchase of Russian oil.

Last week, Rubio said that India has committed to stop buying Russian oil, days after New Delhi reiterated that “national interests” will be the “guiding factor” for India’s energy procurement.

While announcing the trade deal with New Delhi early in February, Trump had also claimed India had agreed to not procure crude oil from Russia.

India has not yet confirmed or denied Washington's claim that it has committed to stopping the procurement of Russian crude oil.

Earlier too, Russia had accused the US of attempting to prevent India and other countries from buying Russian oil, saying Washington was using a wide range of “coercive” measures, including tariffs, sanctions and direct prohibitions.

In her strongly worded statement, Zakharova also criticised the European allies of the Ukrainian regime, saying that they do not want a peace solution.