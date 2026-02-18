Historic first: J&K defeat Bengal to enter maiden Ranji trophy final in 67-year journey

Jammu and Kashmir cricket team scripted history by entering their first-ever Ranji Trophy final, defeating Bengal cricket team by six wickets in the semifinal at the Bengal Cricket Academy ground in Kalyani on Wednesday.

Sixty-seven years after their maiden appearance in India’s premier domestic tournament, J&K capped a fairytale season by stunning the two-time former champions and moving one step away from a historic title.

Samad, Vanshaj seal historic chase

Chasing a modest 126, J&K rode on IPL star Abdul Samad’s unbeaten 30 off 27 balls (3x6, 1x4) and rookie Vanshaj Sharma’s composed 43 not out off 83 balls (4x4). The duo stitched an unbroken 55-run stand for the fourth wicket to complete the chase on the fourth and penultimate day.

In a heartwarming moment, Samad allowed the 22-year-old Vanshaj to finish proceedings. The youngster launched Mukesh Kumar over long-on for six, sparking jubilant celebrations in the visiting camp.

J&K resumed at 43/2 and lost an early wicket, but Bengal failed to maintain pressure despite Akash Deep’s relentless 15-over morning spell (3/46) and Mohammed Shami’s probing 1/24 from 24 overs.

There were tense moments when Shubham Pundir was bowled and captain Paras Dogra edged behind — Abishek Porel’s low diving catch off Akash Deep was upheld after review. However, the tide turned swiftly once Samad counterattacked.

The Lucknow Super Giants-retained batter hammered 18 runs in a single over off Akash Deep and did not spare Shahbaz Ahmed either, dancing down the track to clear mid-wicket and pierce the covers as J&K crossed the 100-run mark. From there, Bengal’s resistance waned.

From strugglers to history-makers

Before this season, Jammu and Kashmir had played 334 Ranji matches, winning just 45. It took them 44 years to register their first victory — against Services in 1982-83.

Knockout appearances were sporadic. A breakthrough came in 2013-14 when they edged Goa on net run rate to reach the quarterfinals. In 2015-16, under state icon Parveez Rasool, they stunned Mumbai at the Wankhede Stadium.

But sustained success remained elusive — until now.

Under coach Ajay Sharma and captain Paras Dogra, the team transformed belief into results. After an opening loss to Mumbai, J&K rebounded with innings wins over Rajasthan and key victories against Delhi and Hyderabad to reach the knockouts.

A dramatic 56-run quarterfinal win over Madhya Pradesh — powered by Auqib Nabi’s 12/110 — sent them into their first-ever semifinal.

Bengal’s big names fall short

With four India internationals — Mohammed Shami, Akash Deep, Mukesh Kumar and Shahbaz Ahmed — alongside India A batter Abhimanyu Easwaran and home advantage, Bengal started as favourites.

But a collapse to 99 in 25.1 overs on day three left them defending just 126 — a target J&K chased with authority.

Despite disciplined spells from Akash Deep and Shami, Bengal appeared fatigued once Samad shifted gears. The introduction of part-time bowlers and a visible dip in intensity underscored a campaign that promised much but fizzled at a crucial juncture.

Nabi’s season for the ages

The groundwork for J&K’s triumph was laid by pacer Auqib Nabi, who followed his 12-wicket quarterfinal haul with a nine-wicket match performance in the semifinal, including a five-for in the first innings.

"Last time we missed it in the quarters but we did all the hard work and we deserved it," said Nabi after winning the man-of-the-match.

The 29-year-old now has 55 wickets this season at an average of under 13. He also chipped in with a valuable 42 off 54 at No. 9.

In the first innings, J&K posted 302 to reduce the deficit to 26, built around Dogra’s gritty 58 (112 balls) and Samad’s counterattacking 82 (85 balls). A crucial 64-run last-wicket stand between Nabi (42) and Yudhvir Singh (33) proved decisive.

Dogra’s landmark moment

For 41-year-old captain Paras Dogra, the week carried personal significance. In a 24-year career spanning Himachal Pradesh, Pondicherry and J&K, he became only the second batter after Wasim Jaffer to score 10,000 Ranji Trophy runs.

Introduced to the game by his father Kultar, Dogra reflected on his journey.

"It's a big achievement, never thought about it. I enjoyed the journey full of ups and downs. The game makes you a strong human being," Dogra said.

His 143-run first-innings partnership with Samad laid the foundation for J&K’s resilience.

CM Omar Abdullah hails ‘defining moment’

In Jammu, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah congratulated the team, calling the victory a landmark moment in the region’s cricketing history.

"On my behalf, and on behalf of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, I extend heartfelt congratulations to all of them. I hope the day is not far when we will see players from Jammu and Kashmir playing a very important role in the national team," the Chief Minister told reporters.

He praised the collective effort behind the achievement.

"Our team has made remarkable progress. This achievement is the result of the hard work of the players, the guidance of the coaches, and the dedication of the support staff.

"Winning the Ranji Trophy is not something an individual can accomplish alone; it is the success of the entire team and the supporting staff," Abdullah said.

The Chief Minister added that the achievement has inspired young sportspersons across the Union Territory and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening sports infrastructure and nurturing emerging talent.

With momentum, belief and a season defined by discipline and resilience, Jammu and Kashmir now stand on the brink of completing one of the most remarkable chapters in Indian domestic cricket history.