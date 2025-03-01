MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Indian team management likely to pick Arshdeep Singh over Mohammed Shami for New Zealand clash

PTI Published 01.03.25, 02:03 PM
Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh PTI

The presence of five left-handed batters in the New Zealand line-up and the slight calf trouble faced by Mohammed Shami during the Pakistan game may force the Indian team management to play left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh in the Sunday's Champions Trophy game.

If the Friday's practice session was an indication, then the Punjab pacer in all likelihood will replace Shami, who has recently returned to the national fold following a long injury lay-off.

Arshdeep trained under the watchful eyes of bowling coach Morne Morkel, bowling 13 overs with full run-up while Shami only bowled 6-7 overs with a curtailed run-up. He was not bowling full steam.

Also Read

During the game against Pakistan on February 23, Shami had received treatment in his right leg from the physios just after bowling his third over of the innings.

The body language of the players during the training session on Friday suggested that India are likely to give Shami a much-needed break before all important semi-finals.

While KL Rahul in his interaction with media was not very sure if India would alter the winning combination despite the temptation, assistant coach Ryan Doeschate, later in the evening, hinted that the bowling line-up could be changed a bit.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

