Thursday, 27 February 2025

Virat Kohli bats at nets against spinners Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja



Our Bureau Published 27.02.25, 07:22 AM
Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli

Team India is taking one game at a time. More than 48 hours after beating Pakistan and ensuring a semi-final berth, Rohit Sharma’s men got down to practice in Dubai on Wednesday evening.

Virat Kohli spent a lot of time facing spinners even as bowling coach Morne Morkel rejoined the side after attending to a personal emergency back home.

India’s next match is aga­inst New Zealand on Sunday.

Kohli not only faced the likes of Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja during the training session but also spent more than half an hour playing the net bowlers ahead of Sunday’s match.

Pacer Mohammed Shami too was seen bowling at full tilt, swinging the ball both ways and rapping Kohli twice on his pads, while Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh too looked determined to give their best during the session.

Under the watchful eyes of Morkel, all bowlers looked sharp and geared up to take up the New Zealand challenge.

Morkel had to leave the Indian camp a couple of days before the team’s Champions Trophy opener against Bangladesh on February 20.

Shubman Gill, who has been India’s standout batter in the tournament, was the only one who did not turn up for practice.

Rishabh Pant has recovered from a viral and trained with the rest of the squad.

With inputs from PTI

