India wobble at 58 for 4 chasing 193, Lord’s Test set for final day thriller

Chasing 193 for victory, India ended day four at a precarious 58 for four in their second innings against England in the third Test here on Sunday.

At stumps, KL Rahul was unbeaten on 33 after Ben Stokes cleaned up night-watchman Akash Deep with the last ball of the day.

ADVERTISEMENT

India lost opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (0), Karun Nair (14) and skipper Shubman Gill (6) cheaply to trail by 135 runs heading into the final day.

Earlier, England were bowled out for 192 in their second innings in 62.1 overs. Spin all-rounder Washington Sundar (4/22) starred with four wickets, while Mohammed Siraj (2/31) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/38) picked two each. Akash Deep also accounted for one wicket.

Resuming the third session at 175 for 6, England lost their last four wickets for just 17 runs. Washington dismissed Stokes (33) shortly after tea and removed last man Shoaib Bashir (2). Bumrah claimed the scalps of Chris Woakes (10) and Brydon Carse (1).

Brief Scores: England 387 and 192 all out in 62.1 overs (Joe Root 40, Ben Stokes 33; Washington Sundar 4/22, Mohammed Siraj 2/31, Jasprit Bumrah 2/38) India 387 and 58 for 4 in 17.4 overs (KL Rahul 33 not out; Brydon Carse 2/11).

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.