India vs Sri Lanka Women’s World Cup opener draws record crowd for women’s ICC group stage match

The turnout of close to 23,000 fans in the India-Sri Lanka game of the Women's ODI World Cup here was the highest ever for a group stage fixture of any ICC women's event, the world body said on Wednesday.

The match fetched a turnout of 22,843 here on Tuesday, beating the previous best of 15,935 at the India versus Pakistan fixture at the Dubai International Stadium during the Women's T20 World Cup last year.

"The attendance of 22,843 spectators for the opening match of the ICC WCWC 2025 is the highest ever for a group stage fixture at any ICC women's event," the global body said in a press release.

India won the match by 59 runs to make a strong start in the event that the team is hoping to win for the first time, riding on home advantage and good recent form.

The opening ceremony ahead of the game featured a musical tribute to Assam's singing icon, the late Zubeen Garg.

Acclaimed musicians Papon, Joi Barua, and the renowned Shillong Chamber Choir delivered renditions of his most celebrated works, honouring his legacy in front of an emotional home crowd.

Shreya Ghoshal sang India's national anthem and Nuwandhika Kumari performed the Sri Lankan national anthem.

At the mid-innings interval, Ghoshal returned to the stage to perform the official tournament anthem, alongside a medley of her hit songs.

The BCCI also took the opportunity to honour 16 former Indian women cricketers, which included ICC Hall of Famers Diana Eduljee and Neetu David, and former captains Shanta Rangaswamy, Pramila Bhatt, Purnima Rau, Anjum Chopra and Mithali Raj.

The upcoming matches of the 31-game tournament will be played across Guwahati, Indore, Vishakhapatnam and Mumbai in India and Colombo in Sri Lanka.

